A Hamilton couple is devastated after their brand new cafe was burgled last night - all for a grand total of around $3.

Megan Williams said it was a nasty shock receiving a call from her alarm company shortly after 2am this morning, saying the brand new cafe The Sugar Bowl on Grandview had been broken into.

"The alarm company phoned us and said the police were on their way. We went straight down there after that call," she said.

"We didn't cry, but we were pretty upset."

Williams had opened up the Sugar Bowl just five days ago.

Williams and her husband were waiting for glaziers this morning, to fix the windows smashed by the offenders. Photo / Supplied

She and her husband also owned a Sugar Bowl cafe in central Hamilton. She had hoped the latest cafe would give the Nawton suburb "a bit of a lift".

"It's an area which is historically known as the hood," she said.

The pair arrived at the cafe in the wee hours of this morning to find all seven of the cafe's large windows had been smashed.

Williams said the till had been left open on the bench of the cafe. It could clearly be seen there was very little in there, she said, as they emptied the contents daily.

"I think they took about $3 worth of 20-cent coins," she said.

Aside from the cash, CCTV footage showed the burglars also attempted to run off with the Eftpos machine.

Williams had handed the footage over to police for evidence and would also share it on the cafe's Facebook page.

"There is some pretty clear footage of their faces, so someone in the community will surely recognise them."

Additionally, Williams said there were "masses of fingerprints".

"It looks like the guys were young and dumb."

Williams and her husband had spent the early hours of this morning cleaning up the class left behind by the offenders and reviewing footage.

They were expecting glaziers to arrive later this morning to re-fit the cafe with new windows.

Despite the early-morning blow, the cafe was still open to serve Hamiltonians their early-morning cuppa.

"It's business as usual," Williams said.