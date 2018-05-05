A reporter and presenter from Māori Television has been crowned Miss World New Zealand.

Jessica Tyson, of Te Atihaunui-ā-Pāpārangi, took out the title at SkyCity Convention Centre last night.

The co-presenter for Rereātea, Māori Television's online midday news bulletin, said she was passionate about Te Reo Māori revitalisation and mental health awareness.

Originally from Whanganui, Tyson started at Māori Television last year as an assignment editor for Te Kāea after earlier stints as an online reporter at TVNZ.

The 25-year-old has already represented New Zealand at two international pageants in China and Japan.

She is the younger sister of model and TV presenter Lou Tyson, who is a former girlfriend of singer Stan Walker.

Miss World New Zealand spokesman Desmond Foulger said Tyson "nailed it from the start" and did incredibly well in front of the 750 guests.

Outgoing Miss World New Zealand Annie Evans crowned Tyson as the next representative of New Zealand at the Miss World competition.