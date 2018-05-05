A body of a man has been found in the Waikato River.

The man's body was pulled from the river at 10.30am today and a formal identification process was underway, police said this evening.

No further details were available tonight.

Searchers have been looking for a 36-year-old man since last Saturday who was wanted by police in relation to a serious assault on a young woman.

Previously police said they had tracked the man to the river, near Cobham Bridge. He was last seen in the water but despite extensive searches by dogs, boat and helicopter, he wasn't found.

The man allegedly ran from police after they were called to a Montgomery Cres property on April 28 - last Saturday morning.

He was wanted in relation to a serious assault on a 26-year-old woman the day before- resulting in her hospitalisation- and in relation to other matters.

Police did not release his name and were liaising with his family.