An Advertising Standards Complaint has been laid against a Palmerston North contracting company, over what one woman says is an offensive and crude slogan about women.

The sign-writing on the window of a Chris Gommans Contracting digger shows the silhouette of a woman bending over.

Next to it is written "your hole is our goal".

Clarice Stewart told Stuff she saw the digger when the contractors started doing work at a property next to hers.

"I personally find it really offensive and I've got a sense of humour," she said.

"Women took a long time to get rid of those attitudes and to think they are still prevalent is really an issue, and I don't like it," she told Stuff.

She tried to contact the company, but when she didn't hear back, laid a complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority.

Chris Gommans told Stuff he bought the digger about five years ago, with the slogan already on it.

He said he'd never had a complaint before, and that Stewart must have had "a dirty mind".

"We dig holes and it's our goal."