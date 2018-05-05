An intersection in Tauranga has reopened after a locomotive fire brought a train carrying logs to a standstill.

Queues of traffic were also brought to a halt at Matapihi Rd as the train blocked a level crossing at the eastern suburb of Matapihi, near the airport.

Two fire crews extinguished the engine fire shortly after 2pm.

The train was carrying at least half a dozen trailers full of logs.

Fire and Emergency northern region communications shift manager Craig Dalley said the fire was quickly put out and the locomotive replaced.

The train was no longer blocking the intersection.