A new development at Hobsonville Point is rumoured to be the set of a future season of The Block New Zealand.

Speculation is rife in the tight-knit community that the popular Mediaworks reality show will be filmed at a block of four townhouses on the corner of Frances Bryers Rd, which are still being built.

Mediaworks is staying tight lipped about the location of any future series, with a spokeswoman saying it would be announced closer to the series' air date.

Production company Warner Bros already owns the former Kingsland Station House which is rumoured to be the location for the seventh series.

It paid $2,760,000 last year for the 18-room property that had been used as a boarding house before it was closed because of methamphetamine contamination.

Multiple sources who live in the Hobsonville Point area, including Harcourts Hobsonville real estate agent Geoff "Polly" Polglase, told the Herald on Sunday they had heard speculation that the newish subdivision was also on the list.

A local resident said work on the site stopped about three weeks ago.

Polglase said if the rumours were true and the show was filmed in the area he didn't believe it would affect property prices.

"The thing is with Hobsonville Point it's already high profile, right? If we were an area that no one knew about it might be quite different."

The median value of properties in Hobsonville is $966,500, according to QV.

Hobsonville resident Matthew Hayne told the Herald on Sunday he would keep an eye on the development should the show proceed there.

"Hopefully it doesn't congest things too much. If people come in the weekends to check out the progress it might get a bit busy."

But when Hayne realised the possible Block development site was just 20 metres from his house, he changed his mind.

"I don't know about that.. that's a bit different.. I don't know about being right next to them if they're going to be banging away at all hours of the night."

Last season, which was filmed in Northcote, the home renovated by the winning team, Hamilton dads Andy Murdie and Nate Ross, fetched $1,250,000 on auction night, making a mere $30,000 profit.

Earlier seasons of The Block New Zealand were filmed in Takapuna, Belmont, Point Chevalier, Sandringham/Three Kings, Meadowbank.