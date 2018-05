A man has serious injuries after being knocked over by a bull.

The incident happened at a rural property in Oamaru.

St John ambulance said two crews were called to the scene of an "animal attack" at 11am.

An Otago Rescue Helicopter spokesman said a man was taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter after being injured by a bull he had been working with.

Advertisement

The injured man was conscious and his injuries were not believed to be lifethreatening.