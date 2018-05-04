Four people are injured, one critically, following a crash involving two cars and a truck.

Police were called to the scene near Rangiora Road just before 10.30am this morning.

One person has been flown to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

Another person has moderate injuries and two others have minor injuries.

Advertisement

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Hubbard Road and SH 25A.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team has been notified and the Serious Crash Unit is on its way.