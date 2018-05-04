A 61-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly supplying methamphetamine to a man fatally shot by police on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Jerrim Marshall Toms, 29, died in the early hours of the morning on March 31 near Puhoi after he was shot multiple times by police.

They fired at Toms after he allegedly approached police with a machete.

He had earlier approached an officer with the same weapon before fleeing at high speed in his car, turning his headlights off at times.

After his death police said they believed drugs "may" have been a factor in Toms' death.

The Herald can now reveal that toxicology testing confirmed Toms had methamphetamine in his system when he died.

A source also said he had an amount of the drug with him at the time.

The Herald can also reveal that a 61-year-old woman has been charged with supplying drugs to Toms.

She is a friend of his family but her name cannot yet be published.

She is also facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Police could not comment on the charges as the case was before the courts - and investigations into Toms' death were ongoing.

Toms' death is subject to three investigations by police, the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

As part of the investigations, video footage of the fatal shooting is being reviewed.

Toms' death - and the lead up to it - was filmed by the police Eagle helicopter and captured on a number of CCTV cameras in the area.

Toms' family will not speak to the Herald.

But his sister, Natasha Toms, told RNZ that five weeks before the shooting, the 29-year-old had been hospitalised and treated for bipolar disorder.

Toms was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on charges of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving when he died.

Police withdrew the charges shortly after his death.

While police cannot comment on the specifics of Toms' death, they have provided basic information about the chain of events that led to his death.

Officers were called to an Onehunga address just after 3am on Saturday by a woman reporting that Toms was acting erratically.

She left the property, fearing for her safety.

Police arrived at 3.10am but Toms was not there.

Less than half an hour later, a police officer on his way home from work saw a car pulled over with its hazard lights on SH1 north of Auckland.

The car sped off when the police officer approached, and then stopped again.

The officer also stopped and the driver got out and approached the driver's side of the patrol car.

He had a machete and was threatening the officer.

The officer drove away from Toms and called for backup.

Toms then got back into his car and headed south on SH1 towards Puhoi.

More police, including the Eagle helicopter, were called to help.

Police said Toms was travelling at up to 150km/h and turned off his lights at times.

His car was stopped only after police put down road spikes at Pohuehue about 3.50am on

Saturday.

As officers got out of their car to speak to Toms, he advanced on them, again armed with a machete.

Police shot at Toms and he was struck and killed.

Officers tried first aid and called an ambulance, but Toms died at the scene.

When Toms died his former partner was expecting his first child.

She gave birth to a baby girl last month.