A man who has been in the country only four months has been left traumatised after witnessing a dramatic ram raid and robbery at an Auckland petrol station early this morning.

Iaw Arboleda Mendez, who is originally from the Philippines, was driving home from work with a colleague about 3.15am when they saw a grey sedan repeatedly reverse into a building at the Gull on Albany Highway.

Mendez filmed the incident on his phone and has supplied the video to the Herald.

He said the vehicle hit an ATM machine and two men who had clothing covering their faces got out of the car and grabbed the cash inside before fleeing.

Mendez immediately called 111 and provided a statement and the video footage to the police.

"I was so scared I was shaking this morning," he told the Herald.

"I thought New Zealand was a safe place."

The 37-year-old said he struggled to sleep last night because he was so frightened by what had happened.

He believed three men were involved - the two who can be seen getting out of the vehicle and a third, who was driving.