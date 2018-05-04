Police have arrested two men who they say assaulted a security guard outside a BNZ bank and stole a cash box that contained a lot of money.

The incident happened on Dominion Rd in Mt Roskill about 4pm yeasterday.

The alleged robbers fled in a stolen vehicle. But thanks to some information from members of the public, area patrols and the Eagle chopper spotted the vehicle in Mt Albert.

Police found the two men, aged 36 and 37, close to the car with large amounts of cash on them and arrested them.

Police believed all the money was recovered.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said the arrests were in example of what could be achieved when the public helped police.

"We would like to thank the community, as the information provided to us in this situation helped hold to account the people responsible for a serious crime."

The men have been charged with robbery and are due to appear in Auckland District Court today.