One person has been critically injured in a early morning Manawatū crash, police say.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Moray Pl, in the Palmerston North suburb of Highbury, at 1.30am.

The injured person was taken to hospital following the crash and the Serious Crash Unit were investigating.

She did not have any other information.

The crash follows one which killed a man in his 70s in Bay of Plenty about 7pm last night.

A man in his 30s was also moderately hurt in the two-car crash on State Highway 2, between Te Puna Station Road and Te Mete Road.

Senior sergeant Phil Gillbanks said one of the cars had crossed the centre line.

