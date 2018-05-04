The condition of a man initially thought to be critically hurt after a fight in downtown Auckland early this morning has improved, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they were told two men were unconscious in the incident at the corner of Durham Ln and Queen St about 2.40am.

One man was taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, but his condition had later improved and police had spoken to him as part of their investigation, she said.

She did not know what happened to the other man. She also did not known the ages of those involved.

St John Ambulance could not immediately be contacted.