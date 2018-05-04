The kauri-killing disease which has seen much of the Waitakere Ranges closed to visitors may have been found on Auckland's North Shore.

A track at Chelsea Estate Heritage Park has been closed as a precautionary measure after a survey found a tree suspected to be affected by kauri dieback disease.

The tree in question was found during the council's track surveys that have been rolling out across the north of the Auckland region in recent months.

Auckland Council Biosecurity Manager Phil Brown said a visual inspection of the tree was inconclusive but there was a strong possibility the kauri was infected with the disease.

Soil samples had been taken from around the tree and results would be able to confirm if it was infected by early June.

"The tree is showing signs of decline, however we cannot be 100 per cent sure of infection until the test results come back," Brown said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have closed this track – which is accessed from Blundell Place in Birkenhead – immediately, while we await confirmation from the lab and develop a plan for managing this response."

Track closure signage was to be installed today and additional footwear cleaning measures for the Chelsea Park area were being considered.

Visitors to kauri forests should always clean their footwear and equipment before entering kauri areas and after leaving.