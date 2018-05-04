One person is dead and another injured after a two-car crash in Bay of Plenty.

Police are at the scene of the crash on State Highway 2, between Te Puna Station Road and Te Mete Road.

One man in his 70s died at the scene and another in his 30s has been taken to hospital.

He has been taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Senior sergeant Phil Gillbanks, speaking at the cordon, said it was a two-car crash in which one of the cars crossed the centre line.

Sergeant Gillbanks said the investigation was only beginning and the road was expected to be closed for some time.

Detours are in place.

The police were in the process of locating and informing the man's next of kin.

Diversion are in place on Te Puna Station Road and Te Puna Road.

The police were first alerted at 7.15pm to a collision between two vehicles, a police media spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman also said people were reportedly trapped.

St John Ambulance and the Fire Service are also at the scene.

Tauranga firefighters extracted a person from a car using rescue equipment, a Fire Service spokesman said.