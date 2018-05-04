A Tauranga hunter critically hurt after being shot in the chest by a friend has "lots of internal damage and bleeding", but the bullet missed all his vital organs and arteries, a relative says.

The 43-year-old was shot in the Kaimanawa ranges by his hunting companion after he was mistaken for a deer on Wednesday afternoon.

In a complicated mission in which minutes mattered, he was winched out of thick bush near Oamaru Hut by the Taupō Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

Police have not yet decided whether to lay charges.

The man's relative said via Facebook messenger today he'd had surgery and was stable.

"[He's] due more surgery in the next day or two. Lots of internal damage and bleeding but missed all vital organs and veins/arteries."

The relative said the man's friend had "looked through his scope and mistook him for a deer".

They hadn't yet spoken to the friend.

"He is devastated and needing support as well."

Meanwhile, Firearms Safety Council Aotearoa New Zealand chairman Joe Green has reminded hunters to put safety first as the duck shooting season begins this weekend.

"Be aware the shot from a shotgun can travel 250m and has a wide spread, particularly at longer ranges.

"Also, your firing zone will change when following a duck that is flying across in front of you. Always check all your potential firing zone."

Safety catches could fail, so guns should always be pointed in a safe direction.

Semi-automatic shotgun safety catches should be checked by a gunsmith at the start of every season.

Pump-action shotguns should only be loaded when ready to fire.

"Leave the action open at all other times."

Fatigue and supervision for unlicensed shooters was also vital, and alcohol and firearms

should never mix, Green said.

The Seven Basic Rules of Safe Firearms Handling:

1. Treat every firearm as loaded

2. Always point firearms in a safe direction

3. Load only when ready to fire

4. Identify your target beyond all doubt

5. Check your firing zone

6. Store firearms and ammunition safely

7. Avoid alcohol and drugs when handling firearms