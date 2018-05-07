Firefighters saw Whanganui MP Harete Hipango on Friday as they never had before.

It was International Firefighters' Day and Hipango went down to Wanganui Fire Station on Maria Place to celebrate the good job that they do for the community.

While there, the crew got Hipango to put on an oxygen tank, mask and full safety gear so she could perform a decontamination demonstration.

Last year, firefighters in New Zealand responded to more than 200 incidents a day across the country.

MP Harete Hipango's decontamination. Photo / Stuart Munro

Incidents attended include medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, structure fires, vegetation fires, hazardous materials incidents and extreme weather events.

Chief executive of Fire and Emergency New Zealand Rhys Jones said that they were extremely proud of their firefighters.

Hipango is helped into a suit for the decontamination exercise. Photo / Stuart Munro

"Today is about celebrating the great work that our people do, but it's also about acknowledging the sacrifices of their friends and family," Jones said.

"On this day, we also acknowledge all fire and emergency service workers across the world who have fallen or been injured in the line of duty."

Jones said the day marked a good opportunity to remind people of the safety measures that they could take throughout winter.

Hipango gets the breathing apparatus fitted. Photo / Stuart Munro

These included leaving a clear space around heaters or fires, making sure electric blankets are flat on the bed with no twisted cords and disposing of ashes properly.

There are 1747 career firefighters and 11,295 volunteer firefighters who protect life and property throughout New Zealand.