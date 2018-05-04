Two women were kidnapped, bundled into their car boot and taken on a horrific police chase after they confronted five people trying to steal their vehicle in Auckland.

Five people, four of them teenagers, have been arrested and charged after the incident that started in central Auckland - and ended 52km away at Ramarama in the Bombay Hills.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland, said the women were found by police in the boot of a vehicle. They had moderate injuries and were taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

The incident began when the women confronted five people allegedly attempting to break into their car on Bowen Ave, in central Auckland, about 10pm.

"They were assaulted and then forced to comply with orders and made to walk around with the offenders while they allegedly looked for a vehicle to steal," Beard said.

"They were then forced into the boot of a stolen Mazda Demio vehicle and driven to South Auckland."

Unaware of the earlier kidnapping or the vehicle having been stolen, a Counties Manukau Police unit saw the vehicle travelling in convoy with another car and attempted to stop them.

Both failed to stop.

"The stolen Mazda Demio continued onto the Southern Motorway and then exited at Ramarama and drove off the side of a bridge where the vehicle went down an

approximately 5m bank."

The Mazda Demio continued onto the Southern Motorway and then exited at Ramarama and drove off the side of a bridge.

As well as the women, three alleged offenders were found at the scene and taken into custody, Beard said.

The Police Eagle helicopter found the second vehicle, now known to be stolen, at an address in Manurewa. Two more people were arrested in relation to this incident, he said.

The youngest of those arrested was aged 13. Two others were aged 15 and one was 14. The oldest was 20.

The 13-year-old girl has been referred to Youth Aid.

A 14-year-old girl, two 15-year-old boys and a 20-year-old woman have each been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle and unlawfully interfering with a vehicle.

One of the boys, 15, was also charged with two counts of dangerous driving.

The youths will appear in the Auckland Youth Court tomorrow.

Beard said the women and their families were being supported.

"This is really seriously offending and police are focused on ensuring the victims and their families get the support they need following this traumatic incident.

"As this matter is before the courts, we are unable to comment any further."