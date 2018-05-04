Police have now arrested and charged a 21-year-old male after a spate of arsons in Counties Manukau South.

He appeared in the Papakura District Court today facing 15 charges of arson and one charge of burglary.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop said the investigation was ongoing and the possibility of further arrests could not be ruled out.

"We hope this arrest will provide some degree of comfort to the many victims and to the communities across the wider Papakura and Pukekohe areas as they have been very concerned by this offending.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the investigation team who have been working around the clock to identify the alleged offender and hold them to account."