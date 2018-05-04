One teenager was left in a serious condition after a car crash in Napier last night.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the two-car crash on Riverbend Rd, Maraenui, at about 7.30pm.

At the time Inspector Brett Calkin from the District Command Centre said the injuries were "serious but not life-threatening".

"The road was blocked as a result of the crash, emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash."

This afternoon at Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokesperson said a male in his late teens had been transferred to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition for treatment.

Two other males, one in his late teens and one in his early 20s, were both in stable conditions in the Hawke's Bay Hospital.

It is still not known which vehicle the injured parties had been travelling in and a police spokesperson said enquires were ongoing.

The crash blocked the road until about 9pm last night and while the cause of the crash is not known a possible witness posted on Facebook that they has seen it happen.

"A crazy fast car going down Riverbend road southerly direction collected some poor car at full tilt."