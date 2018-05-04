A Kiwi rock climber is recovering from a number of injuries after falling 30m at a popular climbing spot in Victoria, Australia just over a week ago.

Richard Morgan, 48, was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after suffering serious head injuries and breaking his sternum, ribs, jaw, and tibia when he fell from a rock platform on Mt Arapiles late last week.

He is now conscious and his mother and one of his three sisters are with him in hospital, where they expect he will need to stay for the next couple of weeks.

Speaking to the Herald in New Zealand, Morgan's sister Sharlene Morgan believes her older brother was scoping out his route for the following morning when he fell.

Morgan, An IT worker in Auckland, was a keen outdoorsman who had been climbing for more than 20 years, so his family were shocked when they learned of the accident.

Richard Morgan has no recollection of the incident, his sister says, but he's conscious and starting to recover. Photo / Supplied

"We know this is what he does, but you always worry about him and I've seen his photos and always been concerned," Morgan said.

"He's pretty broken, my poor brother. But he's a strong fit man."

Sharlene Morgan was grateful for that, because her brother's level of fitness should help him heal faster.

Details of what exactly happened are scarce, as Morgan's head injuries mean he has no recollection of the incident.

His family know "bits and pieces", such as the fact he arrived about 6pm at Mt Arapiles on Thursday last week.

Mt Arapiles is a popular climbing spot in Victoria about four hours by road from Melbourne city.

It was his second visit to the spot, having visited a few years ago and loved it.

Richard Morgan climbing a rock wall at Mt Arapiles in Victoria, Australia, on a previous visit. Photo / Supplied

"He was on annual leave and he pretty much works to do what he loves which is rock climbing," Sharlene Morgan said.

"From what we can gather he's gone out to the first rock platform to look … we don't know but he has fallen in between that."

Sharlene Morgan understood from talking to rock climbing friends of her brother it was likely he had been going out to plan his climb for the next day.

"He was super excited to be there again and amping to go, so off he trotted."

Someone noticed him fall and called emergency services immediately, and a helicopter arrived quickly.

"There was a doctor in the area as well who must have stepped in and helped so we're grateful for all those little bits," Morgan said.

The family is now trying to get together the funds to both fly Morgan home when he's well enough, and cover the some A$13,000 ($13,923) they need for the cost of the rescue helicopter.

Sharlene Morgan, left, with her two sisters and brother Richard, second from right. The family is rallying around Richard following his fall. Photo / Supplied

To help raise the funds they have set up a Givealittle page which has raised more than $8000 so far.

"We'll get him back no matter what," Sharlene Morgan said, adding the family appreciated every cent of the donations made.

Her brother had a strong network of friends made through climbing and other outdoor pursuits, many of whom had been contacting Morgan with wellwishes and offers of help.

His mother plans to look after him once they arrived back in Auckland.

If you would like to donate to help Richard's family cover costs and bring him home, you can do so here.