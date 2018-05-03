A man was cut from wreckage after a car and a van collided in Whanganui this morning.

He and a woman have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash happened near a major roundabout on Alma Rd at 10am.

Emergency services have closed part of the road.

Jack Agar, 18, who was painting at the back of a nearby property, was first on the scene.

"I heard a bang, it was really loud. I knew it was something serious and I ran out," he said.

"I saw an old lady in the car, I opened the door, turned the hazard lights on and asked if she was alright.

"Then I ran around to the side where the van was and he was in much worse shape. I called the cops and assured him that he would be alright."

Agar said the man's feet were crushed because the front of the van had been smashed in.