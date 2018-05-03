An alleged fleeing driver accused of taking police on prolonged pursuits across Canterbury yesterday has been remanded in custody.

Andrew David Hunter, 32, appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning.

Police allege the Nelson man, wanted on seven charges including firearms, was spotted at Waikari in North Canterbury around midday yesterday but failed to stop for police.

Police chased him, but had to abandon the pursuit when it became too dangerous, Senior Sergeant Phillip Dean said.

Hunter allegedly then stole $52 of petrol from a BP petrol station in Parklands, Christchurch, about 75km away.

Again, police say, he failed to stop but again the chase had to be called off.

At 2.45pm, police were tipped off he was at a property outside Ashburton.

They cordoned off the house and the Armed Offenders Squad was called but Hunter again fled and another chase began.

"The driver failed to stop again near the intersection of Beach Rd and River Rd and another pursuit was initiated through Ashburton," Dean said.

Hunter was arrested in the suburb of Tinwald.

He appeared in the dock this morning before Judge Tony Couch with a bandage on his forehead and another on a wrist.

Duty solicitor Philip Watts asked for a remand without plea to May 25.

Judge Couch remanded Hunter in custody and said he would need to plea on that date.

