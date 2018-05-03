A 45-year-old man has today made a shock admission of murdering a woman shot dead in Greymouth last year.

George Sean Warren lodged a guilty plea at the High Court in Christchurch this morning to the murder of the 43-year-old woman, whose identity remains suppressed.

Two other men, with interim name suppression, have denied obstruction of justice charges. Other suppressions are also in place.

Warren was remanded in custody today by Justice Gerald Nation to be sentenced in Greymouth on June 8. It's expected that the summary of facts will be heard then.

Advertisement

The woman was reportedly shot dead at her home in Greymouth on the Sunday afternoon of October 22 last year.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt and issued pleas for help in finding Warren.

He was found walking near Arahura Marae the next day in a small township about 33km south of Greymouth and arrested.

Police confirmed "a number" of children were at the property when the shooting happened.