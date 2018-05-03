When a Dunedin chef was arrested after importing more than $150,000 of ecstasy, he admitted to police that he was a drug dealer and explained he had children to raise.

Levi Jordan Wells Bertanees, 24, pleaded guilty to bringing the class-B drug MDMA into the country and at the Dunedin District Court yesterday was jailed for four years.

His counsel Campbell Savage said the purchase of drugs via the dark web and delivery by mail was becoming increasingly common.

"It's just another example of young people buying these drugs on the internet with relative ease," he said.

"The ease in which they do it masks the gravity of the offending and by the time people like him are becoming appraised of it, it's far too late."

Levi Bertanees imported a class-B drug from the UK in the post using the dark web. Photo / Rob Kidd

Bertanees popped up on the radar of the authorities when Customs inspected a package that came from the UK on October 24. Examination of the parcel found 392g of ecstasy.

It was addressed to an "L Hunter" at a Dunedin address. It was not Bertanees' name but it was his home.

It was not enough to throw police off the scent.

On November 1, Customs staff delivered the package to the house where the defendant signed for it.

When police raided the property soon after, Bertanees had opened the consignment.

Officers found MDMA bagged up, ready for sale, along with gelatine capsules, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The court also heard an empty box was discovered in the house, addressed to L Hunter, which had been delivered from the UK in August.

Police said ecstasy had a street value of $400 per gram.

Bertanees' importation therefore could have been worth $156,800.

His previous lawyer told the court at an earlier hearing that there was no evidence the man was living an extravagant lifestyle; rather he was providing for his family.

When collared by police, Bertanees claimed he was selling his product for $200 a gram and denied using it himself.

"In explanation, the defendant stated that it's not free to raise these kids," a police summary said.

Savage said his client had let himself and his family down. It was his first time in such serious trouble, "and he's started with a bang", he said.

"Sometimes it's not what you do, it's what you do about it," Savage said, adding that Bertanees would take any opportunity to better himself while behind bars.

Judge Michael Turner acknowledged the defendant was candid with police and was developing insight into his actions.

Supporters told Bertanees they loved him as he was led to the cells.