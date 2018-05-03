The Government will invest $100 million into tackling homelessness in this month's Budget.

Of that total, $37m will go into providing 1500 shorter-term houses, which should be in place by the end of winter.

The other $63m will be used to significantly ramp up the Housing First Programme, which is a longer-term solution and targets the most vulnerable families in the country.

Housing First is based on the idea that people should be placed straight into permanent housing, rather than emergency shelters, before any other issues such as addiction or mental health are addressed.

The new money will expand the programme to another 550 households outside the main centres, at a cost of $42.9m. The remainder of the $63 million will be used to sustain and expand Housing First services – such as mental health treatment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Housing Minister Phil Twyford made the announcement at Te Puea Marae in Mangere, which took on large numbers of homeless in recent years as the problem worsened.

Speaking at the marae, Ardern said there should be no homelessness in a country like New Zealand.

"Images of children growing up in cars sits well with no one," she said.

Twyford said Housing First aimed to end homelessness, not just manage it.

"It is a programme for the most vulnerable people and families - those who are really struggling with long-term homelessness or facing multiple and complex needs."

There were no conditions attached for tenants, such as requirements to be alcohol or drug-free when they came into the progtramme.

Originally from Canada, the programme was adopted by the previous National Government. The Labour coalition's new investment will massively expand it.

One of the biggest obstacles to getting people off the street or out of insecure housing has been the absence of suitable or affordable properties, especially in Auckland.

Twyford appealed to the public to let the Government know about any potential rentals, marae or other properties which could be used for emergency housing.

The funding for emergency housing includes nearly $8m for putting homeless into motel units. Ardern said it was not a preferred option, but it would be irresponsible to rule it out at this stage.

Earlier, following the welcome to Te Puea Marae, Ardern chatted with those gathered and cradled a young baby brought to her.

She thanked the marae for its efforts in housing

"Te Puea have done an amazing job," she said.

She said the government would be looking out for other maraes and social services who have land or the ability to help to step in and offer services to homeless people.