The family of a young father killed in a shooting in Mangere on Tuesday fear for their lives as the gunmen remain on the loose.

Epalahame Tu'uheava, 28, was found lying dead beside his seriously injured wife Mele Yolanda Tu'uheava, 25, on Greenwood Rd at about 6am.

Epalahame, also known as Hame or Abraham, died of a gunshot to the head, while Mele suffered a number of gunshot wounds and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Police are yet to identify those responsible.

Advertisement

An uncle of Abraham Tu'uheava's, Robb Nai, spoke with Newstalk ZB and said family had since been scared for their safety.

"No one knows the truth as to what has happened so I guess everyone is trying to stay out of anyone's way," Nai said.

"They are not trusting anyone at the moment because of how Abraham died, with guns involved and what not, it is a bit scary you know."

Rumours have circulated that Tu'uheava was affiliated with gangs, including the Tongan Crips, and that the shooting may have been a gang hit.

Nai said he knew Tu'uheava was part of a gang when he was younger, but he believed he had left that behind.

Epalahame Tu'uheava was shot and killed in Mangere on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

"I didn't know that he was part of a gang, but I do know he was in gangs in the past.

"You know those days of boys being boys, which was right up until he got married and settled down.

"That is when he stopped and started working for his family and taking care of his own child and wife," he said.

Nai said although he was Tu'uheava's uncle, he felt more like a "bro" or brother.

"From the way I know Abraham, I don't think he would have enemies to be quite honest. The way I know Abraham is as a soft giant, humble and helpful.

"We were close, and he was also close to everyone else in the family. We went to the same church and did a lot of things through church.

"He was the kind of guy that would be there for you. He was a big boy with a big heart and very humble."

He said Tu'uheava had married young, had a child and the family then decided to move to Australia. He believed they had moved back to New Zealand about two years ago.

Police are appealing for sightings of the victims' car in the Greenwood Rd area. Photo / Police

"When he got back he told me he had gained himself a truck licence and got a job here, and Yolande was working as well.

"I know no one is perfect, and I don't know if he did something wrong, but still at the end of the day no one deserves to die."

Nai had a message for the men who killed his nephew.

"To whoever it was that did this, I hope that they are satisfied with what they have done. It is just sad that it had to be a life.

"I hope they can move on and if they do have anything else up their sleeve, to not do anything to the family as they are very scared."

Family spokeswoman Ofa Tuitupou told the Herald the extended family, as well as friends, were rallying hard to support Yolanda and the couple's primary school-aged son, who is yet to be told his father has died.

"Mele has made it out of surgery - she's going to make it, she's pulled through.''

It is understood the couple's young son, who is being looked after by family members, is also due to see his mum in the coming days for the first time since the incident.

Arrangements for Tu'uheava's final services are now being made; with plans for family services to be held on Monday and Tuesday. His final funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday.

Police continue to hunt those responsible, who they say are two Tongan men - one thought to have a slight hunchback.

Tuitupou said she had a few words for the pair responsible for the death.

"Where is your Tongan motto? We say we are one - we are always one. I can't believe that a brother could do this to another brother.''