Nigel Peterson was last seen in on November 17 in CCTV footage at the Hemo Gorge roundabout in Rotorua.

Today police have announced they will resume the search for the 33-year-old autistic man after gaining new information from a Behavioural Science Profile.

Constable John Fredericksen said, "This new information regarding Nigel's possible behaviour around the time he went missing has given Rotorua Police a better understanding of his potential movements and areas he may have gone,".

"As a result, Police, family members, and LandSAR personnel will spend the coming week planning.

"Then on the 11th, 12th and 13th of May teams will search both new, and already covered areas, in the hope of finding some evidence to indicate what happened to Nigel."

It has been 167 days since Peterson went missing in Rotorua.

He ran away from his 24-hour caregiver about 3pm on November 17 and ran towards Old Taupo Rd.

Fredericksen said, "The goal is to provide some closure for the family who are still hopeful that Nigel can be located and returned to them,".

Police would still like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen Nigel in and around Rotorua since his disappearance on 17 November 2017 and the week following.

The search so far

• November 17, 3pm - Nigel Peterson was last seen at 3pm on Otonga Rd, heading towards Old Taupo Rd

• November 17, 4pm - Credible sighting of Nigel at the Hemo Gorge intersection

• November 21 - Police began the door-to-door search of more than 1200 properties in the area

• November 24 - Police used heat-seeking drones in the search

• November 25-26 - A large weekend push saw police cover the area south of Rotorua towards Tumunui

• November 27 - Heli-resources loaned their helicopter to cover a large area around SH5 and Highlands Loop Rd

• December 1 - Police spent 45 minutes giving out flyers to all cars travelling through Hemo Gorge

• December 3 - Potentially useful information was received from the area around Lake Rerewhakaaitu

• December 5 - Police temporarily suspended the ground search as they continued inquiries into credible sightings

• December 9-10 - Police and Land Search and Rescue completed searches South of Tumunui on SH5 and out towards Lake Rerewhakaaitu on SH38

• December 9-10 - Police sought the help the Behaviour Science Unit to build a better understanding of Nigel

Nigel Peterson's appearance at the time:

• 33 years old

• Slim, medium height

• Wearing a green T-shirt, light brown pants, brown sneakers and possibly a denim jacket