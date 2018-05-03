A Nelson man wanted by police has been arrested after fleeing from authorities numerous times in a cross-country pursuit across the Canterbury region which involved the Armed Offenders Squad.

The 32-year-old was believed to be travelling in a vehicle that police attempted to stop in Waikari around 12.07pm.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated but was later abandoned for safety reasons.

The vehicle was then used in a petrol drive off in Parklands in Christchurch at which point police attempted to pull the driver over again.

Advertisement

The driver did not stop and again a pursuit was initiated then called off for safety reasons.

Then at 2.45pm police received information that the man was at an address in Ashburton.

Police cordoned off the address and the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was called in but the man had left the address before AOS arrived.

The driver failed to stop again near the intersection of Beach Rd and River Rd and another pursuit was initiated through Ashburton, the vehicle came to a stop in Tinwald and the driver was arrested without incident.

Senior Sergeant Phillip Dean said thankfully no one was injured during the incident, but any driver who failed to stop for police puts themselves and others at risk.

"This behaviour is reckless, dangerous and the man involved put the lives of innocent members of our community in danger as well as our staff.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who were affected by this ongoing operation for their co-operation."

The man has since been taken to Christchurch Police Station and was being interviewed.