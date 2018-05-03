A Hawke's Bay primary school is under investigation after an alleged sex-related incident between pupils.



The Ministry of Education, Oranga Tamariki (Ministry for Children) and police are investigating.



Ministry sector enablement and support deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the school reported "serious allegation" in February.

"We are working to support the school, to ensure student safety and learning is maintained," she said.



"At the request of the Board of Trustees, we provided funding for an independent adviser to support the principal and board review their safety plans and processes."

The principal, whose school cannot be named for legal reasons, told Hawke's Bay Today the school acted immediately once it became aware of the matter.

"Our focus has been on supporting our families and ensuring that robust safety plans and processes are in place as the health, safety and well-being of our students is of critical importance to us," he said.



"We have also been working hard to ensure that the school environment continued to be settled and conducive to learning throughout this time."



Oranga Tamariki Wellington/East Coast regional manager Grant Bennett said its focus was on the welfare of children and young people and it was supported by partner agencies.



"When there is an allegation of abuse or harm to a child in an education setting, Oranga Tamariki works closely with police and the Ministry of Education," he said.



"Oranga Tamariki is ensuring that the families affected are connected with the appropriate support services."



A police spokeswoman said police could not respond to requests about whether specific individuals or organisations were under investigation.

"Allegations of sexual assault involving children are extremely sensitive and must be handled with significant care," she said.



"When police receive an allegation involving a child, we work closely with Oranga Tamariki (and the Ministry of Education where appropriate) to ensure the child receives the appropriate follow-up care and support."