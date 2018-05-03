Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen a fatal Mount Maunganui crash.

Bay of Plenty police have called for witnesses to the crash which killed local man Kevin Ackroyd on April 7.

The crash involved a truck and trailer unit and the scooter Ackroyd had been riding on Totara St at around 9.30am.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police.

If you witnessed the crash but have not spoken with police please call 07 5774302 or you can share information confidentially by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

