Parliament will consider a Labour MP's bill to entrench the Maori seats so they cannot be easily abolished – but the move could be defeated by NZ First and National joining forces to vote against it.

The bill to entrench the Maori seats by Labour MP Rino Tirikatene was drawn from the ballot today.

It would mean the Maori seats were treated the same as general electorates in the Electoral Act – and could not be dismantled without a 75 per cent vote of MPs or a public referendum.

It is likely to get support from Labour and the Greens but could prove a divisive issue for the Government.

The casting vote would likely be NZ First, whose leader Winston Peters campaigned on holding a referendum to abolish the Maori seats during the last campaign and has railed against "separatism" such as Maori seats on councils. NZ First has not stood in the Maori seats for several elections.

The party whip Clayton Mitchell said the party would discuss its stance on the entrenchment bill in the caucus.

National has traditionally opposed entrenching the seats but leader Simon Bridges said the matter would have to be decided by the caucus.

Despite saying it was a top priority for post-election coalition talks, Peters' referendum on the seats was not part of the coalition agreement with Labour.

During the election campaign Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she supported entrenching the Maori seats and hoped to ensure that happened.

The issue was left to be dealt with by a member's bill rather than a government bill presumably because of NZ First's objections.

Tirikatene said he was "quietly confident" he could secure the support to pass the bill, which he had in the ballot for the past few years.

He said it was a disparity in the electoral law that the general seats had a higher level of protection than the Maori seats and he believed both should be treated the same and only subject to change through a 75 per cent vote in Parliament.



He was yet to discuss the issue with NZ First. "I think given their stance, clearly we are going to have to. It's a simple constitutional issue."

NZ First is in coalition with Labour but between them National and NZ First have enough votes to get a majority and it has already sided with National against Labour three times on member's bills.

This week NZ First supported National MP Harete Hipango's bill to exempt voluntary organisations from liability for new health and safety requirements – something Labour opposes. It will now be considered by a select committee.

National and NZ First also defeated a Labour MP's bill to allow MPs to take the Parliamentary oath in a language other than English or te reo Maori.

Earlier this year it also sided with National to support Simeon Brown's Psychoactive Substances Amendment Bill to select committee. That was opposed by Labour and would increase the maximum penalty for supplying psychoactive drugs from two to eight years' jail.

Mitchell said there was more license for NZ First to vote according to its own policies and views on member's bills because they were not government bills.

"Private member's bills are an opportunity to show some independence by each of the parties. It's not a government bill so you can have a difference of opinion."

He said it should have been no surprise NZ First voted for the health and safety bill given its concerns about the unintended consequences of the broader legislation, and Hipango's bill made sense.

"We've always been a party that takes the personal politics out of it and goes on supporting a policy rather than the people or party that is putting it forward."

He said NZ First would give Labour a heads up under the no surprises policy when it intended to vote against it.