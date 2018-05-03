Auckland councillor and Olympian Dick Quax's son is facing firearm and drugs charges.

Jacob Randall Quax, 23, appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning on two charges.

The Ray White Auckland real estate agent is accused of presenting a Jamo airgun at a person on April 28 in Auckland.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis.

Advertisement

Jacob Quax was remanded on bail to reappear in court in June.

He declined to comment about his case when contacted by the Herald while it was before the courts.

Dick Quax, a former Manukau City councillor who also stood for parliament, won a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games in the 5000m event and is considered one of the country's greatest Olympians.