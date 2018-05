A teenager killed in a crash in Edendale, Southland, has been named as 18-year-old Harlee Patera Symes.

Symes, from Oteramika, died on April 28 after a crash just before 9pm near the intersection of Homestead and Hilda Rds, about 37km northeast of Invercargill.

Another person in the car was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

No other vehicle appeared to be involved and the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the cause.