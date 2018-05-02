A security guard has died after an alleged assault by a teenager at a South Auckland supermarket.

The Herald has learned that the guard died early this morning from injuries he suffered yesterday.

It is understood the guard worked at Countdown in Papakura and was allegedly felled by a single punch to the head when he approached the youth, suspicious of his behaviour.

A source said the youth was on bail at the time and was subject to a 24-hour curfew, meaning he could not leave his approved address.

He allegedly hit the guard just once, causing the fatal injury.

The punch was captured on CCTV and happened in front of a number of shoppers.

The youth was due to appear in the District Court today on a charge of breaching bail.

Charges are yet to be laid in relation to the alleged assault.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop confirmed police were investigating the death.

He said the injured security guard was taken to Middlemore Hospital but died early this morning from his injuries.



"Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the assault and inquiries are ongoing.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of charges being laid."

Glossop said he could not comment further as the matter was before the courts.



The victim's name has not been released.

It is understood police are still notifying his family overseas.

The guard had worked at Countdown for eight months.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of one of our team," Countdown managing director Dave Chambers said.

"The safety of our people and customers is our absolute priority, and no New Zealander should go to work and not expect to return home to their loved ones.

"Our focus right now is to support the family and our team in whatever way we can.

"We've also made as much information and footage as we have available to the police and will continue to cooperate with their investigation."