The Government will set up an on-going forum with Business New Zealand and the Council of Trade Unions to Work on policy development in the face of Work-related changes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement in a pre-Budget speech to Business New Zealand.

The tripartite forum, called the Future of Work Forum, would focus on technological change and the transition to a low carbon economy, she said.

"My Government is keen to future-proof our economy, to have both budget sustainability and environmental sustainability, to prepare people for climate change and the fact that 40 per cent of today's jobs will not exist in a few decades."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who ran a Future of Work Commission while in Opposition, would lead the Work with the forum along with Business New Zealand CEO Kirk Hope and CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"The forum will help us shape the policies we will need so workers and business can be equipped to adapt tot he rapidly changing nature of Work," she said.

""We know the challenge is coming. We need to be ready."

She hoped to avoid the mistakes of the past "where economic shocks damaged communities up and down New Zealand."

Speaking about the May 17 Budget she said it would provide "a clear plan to build a robust, more resilient economy."

"You will see a strong focus on delivering economic growth, on running sustainable surpluses and reducing net debt as a proportion of gdp.

"We know we have to live within our means and we will."