State Highway 29 near Te Poi has been closed after a serious crash.

The crash happened near Rangitanuku Rd, on the Waikato side of the Kaimai Range.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said people should avoid the highway because of the crash.

"Please delay your journey or use an alternative route," the agency said.

People can get live updates by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS or checking the NZTA website.