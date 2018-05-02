Hamilton Mayor Andrew King has responded to repeated requests to comment on questions about a likely 14 per cent rates drop in the city's draft 10-year plan on the 30-plus properties he owns or has an interest in.

However, he was still not saying whether he believed he had a conflict of interest.

In a one-paragraph statement provided to Hamilton News, King said he would decide on any conflict at the appropriate time.

"Any conflict of interest is personal to me and I will consider any possible conflicts at the

appropriate time like any other elected member would, in line with schedule two of the elected members' code of conduct," his statement said.

Schedule two stated: "Any member who is uncertain as to whether they have a pecuniary interest is advised to seek independent legal advice. Where uncertainty exists, members may adopt a least-risk approach which is to not participate in discussions or vote

on any decisions."

Those who have opted to speak to their submissions for the 10-Year plan would have the chance to do so at three meetings of the full council, which are chaired by the mayor.

Last month, the NZ Herald reported King's rates bill would drop almost $22,000 under the proposed rates changes in the draft 10-Year plan.

King's properties would be affected by the changes, outlined in the council's draft long-term plan, based on the council's preferred option to increase rates, move to capital value rating faster and introduce a $500 uniform annual general charge (UAGC).

Deputy mayor Martin Gallagher on Wednesday told Hamilton News he would be following up with council chief executive Richard Briggs to ensure all elected members were reminded the city solicitor was available to take questions about conflicts of interest.

"As I understand it, people in the end decide if they have a conflict or not," Gallagher said.

"I would expect all elected members to listen to the city solicitor's advice."

Last month, Gallagher asked Briggs to get advice from the city solicitor or Auditor-General about the appropriateness of each councillor voting on the rating proposal.

"I've personally requested the chief executive run the rule across everyone," he said.

"Without personalising it to anyone, I would expect to receive advice about is there any elected member who should exclude themselves."

Briggs confirmed last month the city solicitor would be reminding councillors of their obligations around conflicts and their responsibilities.

Verbal submissions for Hamilton's 10-Year plan will be heard by the elected members on May 14 until May 16.