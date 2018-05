A surfer who was reported missing overnight at Piha Beach is safe and well.

The surfer was seen heading into the surf late in the afternoon.

Police and Surf Lifesaving searched the beach and water for the surfer and a Police Eagle helicopter aerial search couldn't find any sign of the surfer.

This morning police said the surfer had contacted them.

He had exited the water at around 6pm, and was unaware a search had been launched.