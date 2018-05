A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on State Highway 1 in Levin.

The road is closed and southbound highway traffic is being diverted down Cambridge St and into Tararua Rd, police said.

SH1 LEVIN - CRASH - 6:15AM



Due to a crash, SH1 is CLOSED between the intersection with Cambridge Street South and Kimberley Road (SH57). Please follow the directions of emergency services on-site.



— NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) May 2, 2018

Meanwhile, a motorist was moderately injured when a car rolled in Auckland early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened in the suburb of Mt Roskill around 5.20am.