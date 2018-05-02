A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on State Highway 1 in Levin.

The road has been closed and southbound highway traffic was being diverted via Cambridge St and into Tararua Rd, police said.

SH1 LEVIN - CRASH - 6:15AM



Due to a crash, SH1 is CLOSED between the intersection with Cambridge Street South and Kimberley Road (SH57). Please follow the directions of emergency services on-site.



To view this on our Traffic Map visit https://t.co/XPdi1QUyrJ. ^EW pic.twitter.com/adTNiTYhaH — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) May 2, 2018

The crash happened around 6am, south of the Tararua Rd intersection on SH1.

It was understood a southbound vehicle hit a middle-aged male pedestrian in the southbound lane of SH1.

Levin police Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin said the pedestrian had been identified, but his name was not being released as next-of-kin were still being notified.

It was not known whether speed was a factor.

"We can't really comment about driving manner at this stage," Gilpin said.

Both lanes of SH1 were closed with diversions in place at Kimberley Rd, SH57 and Tararua Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit was carrying out preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile, a motorist was moderately injured when a car rolled in Auckland early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened in the suburb of Mt Roskill around 5.20am.