A house has been destroyed by fire near Invercargill.

Fire crews were called to the rural house, on Collinson Rd between Winton and Invercargill, about 9.30 last night.

The house was collapsing as fire crews arrived.

A house has been destroyed by fire on Collinson Rd, in between Winton and Invercargill. Image / Google Maps

Crews from Wallacetown and Invercargill took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

Fire investigators will be returning to the scene this morning.