Aucklanders were left wondering what was being celebrated as the harbour and downtown area was alight with a large fireworks display on Wednesday night.

An exclusive organisation called the Seafarers Club brought the harbour into temporary light as part of a planned pyrotechnic display for its guests.

Auckland Transport confirmed that a fireworks display would occur for 5 mins from 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The fireworks were fired from a ship called Tug Manukau 450m from the Queens Wharf.

Rather unexpected #fireworks display over #Auckland harbour just now. Made even more dramatic by the multitude of echoes from the buildings in the city.



Anyone know what it was in aid of? pic.twitter.com/5NM1AsoNQ1 — Andrew Tyrrell (@_andrewtyrrell_) May 2, 2018

On the bright side, now I know where all the dogs in a 5km radius are #fireworks — Jason JT Tikao (@JTCoast) May 2, 2018

Police said they had not received any complaints related to fireworks in the Auckland central area, a police spokeswoman said.