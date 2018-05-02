A train has hit a car in Te Puke.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash near Collins Lane, off the Te Puke Highway, at 4pm.



The spokeswoman said a train had hit a car and two people were able to get out of the car. "It doesn't seem serious at this stage," she said.

A woman, who did not wish to be named, was working at EastPack on Collins Lane when she got a call to say one of their employees had been involved in the crash.

Advertisement

The woman said one of two girls, in their 20s, inside the vehicle was a seasonal worker at the Te Puke company.

She said the girl had been picked up from work and was a passenger in the car when the accident happened.

"They are both very shaken," she said.

She said both girls had walked out of the vehicle uninjured but were being assessed by ambulance.

The driver of the train said he did not see the car. He said it was lucky no one was killed.