An Auckland lawyer facing assault allegations who says he fled the country fearing an assassination attempt has now been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by pressuring two witnesses to stop co-operating with police.

Last month, the Herald reported that the lawyer, who has name and location suppression, fled overseas and says he will never return to New Zealand because of death threats against him.

He was to stand trial last month after pleading not guilty to two charges of assault with a weapon.

The charges stemmed from an incident in the reception area of his office on January 20 last year.

An arrest warrant was issued for the lawyer after he failed to appear in court.

Today, the Herald can reveal new charges were laid in the Auckland District Court against the lawyer.

He is now also accused of two counts of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice by pressuring two witnesses in a manner designed to dissuade the witness from co-operating with police or seeking independent counsel.

A second man has also been jointly charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice and appeared this morning in the Auckland District Court.

He was granted bail and will reappear later this month.

The Herald earlier reported that the lawyer told the court he fled the country after multiple threats were made against his life over a matter unrelated to the alleged assaults, and after the police refused to provide adequate protection.

At a pre-trial hearing last month, Judge Allison Sinclair said she was advised the lawyer couldn't return to New Zealand because he is fearful of a possible assassination attempt.

Both the prosecution and the lawyer's defence team, led by Dr Tony Ellis, agreed that the trial could have proceeded in the lawyer's absence.

However, Ellis said there was an the issue of whether the lawyer was fit to stand trial.

A forensic psychiatrist was available to make an assessment, but advised the court this could not be done over Skype. Judge Sinclair said the lawyer was required to be present in court to answer the issue of fitness and the only option available to her was to issue an arrest warrant.