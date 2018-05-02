The fatal shooting of Jerrim Toms by police on State Highway 1 north of Auckland was captured live on multiple cameras.

And the police who shot the 29-year-old Onehunga man are back at work as an investigation into his death continues.

That footage - from the police Eagle helicopter and other CCTV cameras around the scene - is now being reviewed by investigators piecing together the fatal incident.

Toms died in the early hours of the morning on March 31 near Puhoi after he was shot multiple times by police.

They fired at Toms after he allegedly approaching police with a machete.

He had earlier approached an officer with the same weapon before fleeing at high speeds in his car, turning his headlights off at times.

Last month Toms' family told RNZ that at least 12 shots had been fired by police.

Four of the bullets were said to have hit Toms at close range, including one to his left hand, two in his chest, and one to his lower back.

Police have not been able to comment on the specifics of the shooting, citing ongoing investigations.

Toms' death is subject to three investigations by police, the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

This week Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, the officer in charge of the major crime team for the Waitemata district, declined a request by the Herald under the Official Information Act to release the footage.

"The police investigation team - Operation Hamlet - have received Eagle footage of the fatal shooting of Jerrim Toms and other CCTV footage of (him) and his Subaru motor vehicle on the 31st March 2018," he said.

"This footage is being analysed by three separate inquiries, namely the Criminal Investigation in relation to the shooting of Jerrim Toms, the IPCA and a Police Practices, Policies and Procedures review.

"As all three of these inquiries are ongoing I am not currently in a position to release any footage."

Toms was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on charges of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving when he died.

Police withdrew the charges shortly after his death.

Today Detective Inspector John Sutton said he was not in a position to provide any update on Toms' death.



"The staff present on the night of the shooting are back at work and continue to be well supported by their colleagues," he said.

Toms' family will not speak to the Herald.

But his sister Natasha Toms told RNZ that five weeks before the shooting, the 29-year-old had been hospitalised and treated for bipolar disorder.

The Herald understands Toms had been under the care of the Auckland District Health Board's mental health service.

The ADHB refused to comment.

When he died Toms and his German partner were expecting their first child together.

It is understood the woman gave birth to a daughter in mid-April.

She posted on Facebook, including a photograph of her and the newborn with an image of Toms superimposed alongside them.

"There is not a day where we aren't missing you. In our hearts and thoughts you are with us - forever. We love you," she wrote.

Toms' mother and sister both commented on the post.