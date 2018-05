Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash involving a car and truck in Mount Maunganui.

The crash on Hewletts Rd was called into police at 1.08pm, a police media spokeswoman said.

The crash happened between McDonald Rd and Maunganui Rd.

The spokeswoman said the westbound lane of Hewletts Rd was understood to be blocked for a short period of time. The lane has since cleared.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.