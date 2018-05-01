Three women critically injured after a horror two-vehicle crash in Thames-Coromandel last night are stable this morning.

The head-on collision between a van and a utility vehicle happened about 8.15pm on State Highway 25A, also known as Kopu-Hikuai Rd.

The three women were in the van and were taken to Waikato Hospital. A spokeswoman said today two were stable in a ward and one was serious but stable in the high-dependency unit.

The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

The road is closed this morning while police examine the scene, near the Kopu intersection.

Diversions have been in place since about 11.30am at the intersection with SH26 on the Kopu side and SH25 at the Tairua side.

The road is likely to be closed for two to three hours.