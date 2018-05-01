The man found dead on the side of a road in Mangere was a devoted father and husband.

Family and friends have named the victim as Epalahame Tu'uheava, known to many as "Hame'' or Abraham.

Tributes for the 28-year-old have started to appear online, as loved ones learn the news.

"No way. So lost for words right now. My mind hasn't even had a chance to fully process what has happened,'' one wrote.

"My brother, I don't believe it - so many good memories with you.''

Another called him her "Tongan nephew'' who always referred to her as his aunty, despite not being related.

Police continue a manhunt for two Tongan men thought to be involved in the shooting.

Tu'uheava was found beside an injured woman on Greenwood Rd, Mangere, early yesterday.

Tu'uheava was already dead, but the woman, who had been shot, was taken to Auckland City Hospital. She is in a stable condition this morning.

Photos and video footage of Tu'uheava, taken by family members, show him with his family, including his wife and young son.