A man murdered in Mangere and found on the side of a road was shot at least once in the head, police have revealed.

A woman - who was found lying next to the dead man - had sustained serious injuries, including gunshot wounds. She remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition and is recovering after surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.

The dead man was Epalahame Tu'uheava, 28.

Detective Inspector Faa Va'aelua could not confirm how far away the shooter was from the victims but said the incident took place in Greenwood Rd where they were found yesterday morning.

At this stage, he said he could not say if the incident was gang-related.

The man found dead in Mangere yesterday morning was Epalahame Tu'uheava. Photo / Facebook

It appeared the offenders weren't random shooters, Va'aelua said.

"We believe there might be something a lot more sinister with the offenders. The way they have shot and killed a victim and shot and injured another victim, we believe there is a lot more to it."

Police are hunting for two Tongan men in relation to the murder.

"One being taller than the other - the taller one possibly has a little bit of a hunchback," Va'aelua said.

It was still to be determined if it was an execution-style killing, which needed to be determined by experts.

Detectives were relying a lot on what the survivor, who is still in hospital recovering frm surgery, can tell police, he said. Police would not comment on the relationship between the pair.

A passing motorist who found them on the side of the road had first thought they were both dead.

Va'aelua said a forensic examination is being undertaken of the victims vehicle which was found at the scene.

Police are seeking sightings of the victims' silver 2017 Toyota Camry sedan.

Police are appealing for sightings of the victims' car in the Greenwood Rd area. Photo / Police

Earlier today family and friends identified the victim as Epalahame Tu'uheava, a devoted father and husband, known to many as "Hame'' or Abraham.

Tributes for the 28-year-old started to appear online, as loved ones learned the news.

"No way. So lost for words right now. My mind hasn't even had a chance to fully process what has happened,'' one wrote.

"My brother, I don't believe it - so many good memories with you.''

Another called him her "Tongan nephew'' who always referred to her as his aunty, despite not being related.

Police continue a manhunt for two Tongan men thought to be involved in the shooting.

Tu'uheava was found beside an injured woman on Greenwood Rd, Mangere, early yesterday.

Tu'uheava was already dead, but the woman, who had been shot, was taken to Auckland City Hospital. She is in a stable condition this morning.

Photos and video footage of Tu'uheava, taken by family members, show him with his family, including his wife and young son.